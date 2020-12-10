CarWale
    • Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition revealed globally

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    4,019 Views
    -To be available in Coupé and Convertible body styles

    -Limited to only 60 units

    To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the legendary E-Type sports car in March 2021, Jaguar has introduced a new exclusive edition of the Jaguar F-Type in Coupé and Roadster body styles. This novelty will be hand-built at the brand’s SVO division and will be confined to just 60 units globally. Interestingly, the British carmaker will also be restoring six limited-edition pairs of the 3.8-litre E-Type Jaguars. 

    Jaguar F-Type Right Front Three Quarter

    The Heritage 60 edition will be painted in a special exterior shade of Sherwood Green, an original colour from the E-Type which Jaguar has not offered since the 1960s. Enhancing the look of the sports coupe will be the gloss black 20-inch forged alloy wheels finished with a diamond cut and a unique badging denoting the model type. 

    Jaguar F-Type Dashboard

    Moving to the inside, one is welcomed by the dual-tone black and tan coloured leather themed cabin. Also, increasing the level of superiority is the E-Type inspired aluminium console finisher and the ‘E-Type 60th Anniversary’ logo embossed on the headrests of the performance seats. 

    Jaguar F-Type Infotainment System

    The upgrades are restricted to the eyes and the limited edition will be powered by the engine identical to the one seen on the recently launched F-Type R which is the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 with an output of 567bhp and 700Nm of torque dispatched to all the four wheels and is controlled by an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The top speed will be regretfully limited to 299kmph with a lightning 0-96kmph time of 3.5 seconds. The bookings of this retro-admiring Jag have begun globally with a price tag of £ 122,500 which is approximately Rs 1.21 crore (ex-showroom) with deliveries slated to begin in March 2021. 

    Jaguar F-Type Front Backlit Door Sill Strips
    Jaguar F-Type Image
    Jaguar F-Type
    ₹ 95.12 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
