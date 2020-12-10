Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition revealed globally

-To be available in Coupé and Convertible body styles

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the legendary E-Type sports car in March 2021, Jaguar has introduced a new exclusive edition of the Jaguar F-Type in Coupé and Roadster body styles. This novelty will be hand-built at the brand’s SVO division and will be confined to just 60 units globally. Interestingly, the British carmaker will also be restoring six limited-edition pairs of the 3.8-litre E-Type Jaguars.

The Heritage 60 edition will be painted in a special exterior shade of Sherwood Green, an original colour from the E-Type which Jaguar has not offered since the 1960s. Enhancing the look of the sports coupe will be the gloss black 20-inch forged alloy wheels finished with a diamond cut and a unique badging denoting the model type.

Moving to the inside, one is welcomed by the dual-tone black and tan coloured leather themed cabin. Also, increasing the level of superiority is the E-Type inspired aluminium console finisher and the ‘E-Type 60th Anniversary’ logo embossed on the headrests of the performance seats.

The upgrades are restricted to the eyes and the limited edition will be powered by the engine identical to the one seen on the recently launched F-Type R which is the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 with an output of 567bhp and 700Nm of torque dispatched to all the four wheels and is controlled by an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The top speed will be regretfully limited to 299kmph with a lightning 0-96kmph time of 3.5 seconds. The bookings of this retro-admiring Jag have begun globally with a price tag of £ 122,500 which is approximately Rs 1.21 crore (ex-showroom) with deliveries slated to begin in March 2021.