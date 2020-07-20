Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Sonet listed on official website ahead of world debut on 7 August

Kia Sonet listed on official website ahead of world debut on 7 August

July 20, 2020, 06:23 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1046 Views
Kia Sonet listed on official website ahead of world debut on 7 August

- Kia Sonet will be unveiled next month, followed by a launch likely in September

- The model is expected to be offered with three powertrain options

Ahead of its world premiere that is scheduled to take place in India on 7 August, the Kia Sonet has been listed on the company’s official website. The company has also released a teaser video, revealing a few details of the model.

The teaser video of the upcoming Kia Sonet includes a look at the rear profile and a silhouette of the front profile. The rear profile features LED tail lights, rear wiper and a reflector strip running the length between the tail lights. Also on offer are silver roof rails and a blacked-out shark-fin antenna. The front profile reveals a silhouette of the model along with the illuminated LED DRLs. This image, when enhanced, reveals details of the upcoming sub-four metre SUV, including the signature tiger-nose grille with black inserts and red highlights, LED DRLs, roof rails and head-rests for two occupants at the front and rear each.

Kia Sonet Rear view

Previous spy images gave us a look at the rear profile of the production-ready Kia Sonet, details of which are available here. Details regarding the interior of the model are scarce at the moment although it is expected to come equipped with features such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity, flat-bottom steering wheel, ventilated seats and wireless charging.

Kia Sonet Left Front Three Quarter

Under the hood of the new Kia Sonet could be a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual gearbox might be standard while a DCT and iMT could be available as an option on the 1.5-litre diesel variant and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant respectively. You can read all about the new iMT transmission here. Once launched, the Kia Sonet will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport.

  • Kia
  • Kia Sonet
  • Sonet
