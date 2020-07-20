Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Europe-bound 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class revealed with fresh updates

Europe-bound 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class revealed with fresh updates

July 20, 2020, 07:45 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
189 Views
Write a comment
Europe-bound 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class revealed with fresh updates

- Available in three new heritage inspired colour options – classic grey, china blue and deep green 

- Available with a wide range of personalisation options

- Mechanically continues to be powered by existing engine options

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has updated the G-Glass for the European market. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class features more standard equipment along with three new heritage inspired colour options, such as – classic grey, china blue and deep green. Mechanically, it continues to be powered with existing engine options.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz now gets widescreen cockpit as standard. Moreover, the frameless inside rearview mirror, which was previously part of the Leather Packages, is now standard. The Night Package can now be ordered without the AMG Line and Stainless Steel Package. It comprises heat-insulating dark-tinted glass, outside mirror housings and radiator grille (including louvres with the surround of the Mercedes star) in obsidian black metallic, as well as darkened turn signal lamps, reversing lamps and headlamps.

If the G-Class is ordered with a matt magno paint finish, the package can be configured as the Night Package magno. The corresponding add-on parts come in the night black magno colour. The Stainless Steel Package continues to be available with spare wheel cover, running boards, door sills and loading sill protection in stainless steel and adds a painted spare wheel ring and an exterior protective strip with trim insert in a pinstripe look to the Night Packages. The new 20-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheel available exclusively for the AMG Line has a high-sheen finish and is painted in a choice of high-gloss black or himalaya grey.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Right Rear Three Quarter

The updated model offers enhanced anti-theft protection with the new equipment packages, such as - Urban Guard Vehicle Protection and Urban Guard Vehicle Protection Plus. They replace the previous break-in and anti-theft alarm system. The Urban Guard Vehicle Protection includes:

- Anti-theft alarm system

- Tow-away protection with a visual and audible warning when a change in position is detected

- Alarm siren

- Interior protection (triggered when there is movement in the interior)

- Theft and parking collision detection, can be used free of charge for three years from activation

- Urban Guard label on the front side windows

In addition, Urban Guard Vehicle Protection Plus includes pinpointing the location of a stolen vehicle. This service is free of charge for three years from activation (only with Mercedes me connect) and is scheduled to be available from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is available with wide range of personalisation options. This includes Night Package II and the AMG Night Package II – each in conjunction with the Night Packages of the standard model designations. 

The Night Package II includes - 

- Mercedes star at the front and rear in high-gloss black

- 'V8' lettering on the front wings in high-gloss black

- Model badge at the rear in high-gloss black

The AMG Night Package II includes:

- Mercedes star at the front and rear in high-gloss black

- AMG lettering on the radiator grille and at the rear in high-gloss black

- 'V8 BITURBO' lettering on the front wings in high-gloss black

- Model badge at the rear in high-gloss black

The bumpers and wheel arch extensions in obsidian black metallic, as well as the roof painted in the same colour, are now available separately too in conjunction with the Night Package.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  • G-Class
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.78 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.88 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.75 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.78 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.79 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.66 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.81 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.66 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.69 Crore onwards

  • Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Other Brands

All Mercedes-Benz Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

In this episode, Vikrant Singh talks to the Managi ...

17 Likes
1619 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

591 Likes
52322 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

5th Aug 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in