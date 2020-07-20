Europe-bound 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class revealed with fresh updates

- Available in three new heritage inspired colour options – classic grey, china blue and deep green

- Available with a wide range of personalisation options

- Mechanically continues to be powered by existing engine options

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has updated the G-Glass for the European market. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class features more standard equipment along with three new heritage inspired colour options, such as – classic grey, china blue and deep green. Mechanically, it continues to be powered with existing engine options.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz now gets widescreen cockpit as standard. Moreover, the frameless inside rearview mirror, which was previously part of the Leather Packages, is now standard. The Night Package can now be ordered without the AMG Line and Stainless Steel Package. It comprises heat-insulating dark-tinted glass, outside mirror housings and radiator grille (including louvres with the surround of the Mercedes star) in obsidian black metallic, as well as darkened turn signal lamps, reversing lamps and headlamps.

If the G-Class is ordered with a matt magno paint finish, the package can be configured as the Night Package magno. The corresponding add-on parts come in the night black magno colour. The Stainless Steel Package continues to be available with spare wheel cover, running boards, door sills and loading sill protection in stainless steel and adds a painted spare wheel ring and an exterior protective strip with trim insert in a pinstripe look to the Night Packages. The new 20-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheel available exclusively for the AMG Line has a high-sheen finish and is painted in a choice of high-gloss black or himalaya grey.

The updated model offers enhanced anti-theft protection with the new equipment packages, such as - Urban Guard Vehicle Protection and Urban Guard Vehicle Protection Plus. They replace the previous break-in and anti-theft alarm system. The Urban Guard Vehicle Protection includes:

- Anti-theft alarm system

- Tow-away protection with a visual and audible warning when a change in position is detected

- Alarm siren

- Interior protection (triggered when there is movement in the interior)

- Theft and parking collision detection, can be used free of charge for three years from activation

- Urban Guard label on the front side windows

In addition, Urban Guard Vehicle Protection Plus includes pinpointing the location of a stolen vehicle. This service is free of charge for three years from activation (only with Mercedes me connect) and is scheduled to be available from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is available with wide range of personalisation options. This includes Night Package II and the AMG Night Package II – each in conjunction with the Night Packages of the standard model designations.

The Night Package II includes -

- Mercedes star at the front and rear in high-gloss black

- 'V8' lettering on the front wings in high-gloss black

- Model badge at the rear in high-gloss black

The AMG Night Package II includes:

- Mercedes star at the front and rear in high-gloss black

- AMG lettering on the radiator grille and at the rear in high-gloss black

- 'V8 BITURBO' lettering on the front wings in high-gloss black

- Model badge at the rear in high-gloss black

The bumpers and wheel arch extensions in obsidian black metallic, as well as the roof painted in the same colour, are now available separately too in conjunction with the Night Package.