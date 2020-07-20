Please Tell Us Your City

  Jeep Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid unveiled in Europe

Jeep Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid unveiled in Europe

July 20, 2020, 09:33 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
780 Views
Jeep Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid unveiled in Europe

- Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe will go on sale in Europe in September

- Gets a 59bhp electric motor and an 11.4kWh battery pack

- Combined output of 190bhp and 240bhp, depending on the variants

Jeep has unveiled the Compass 4xe and the Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid models in Europe. Both the models will go on sale in Europe in September 2020 and will be offered in three trims - Limited, S and Trailhawk.

Jeep Compass Right Front Three Quarter

The hybrid powertrain in the Compass 4xe and the Renegade 4xe uses a 59bhp electric motor that’s placed between the rear axles and is paired to a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The system produces 187bhp and 237bhp of power, depending on the variant. An 11.4kWh battery pack enables the SUVs to run 50km in full-electric mode. Both the cars can reach a top-speed on 130kmph in full-electric mode and 200kmph in hybrid mode.

Jeep Compass Rear view

The battery pack can be charged on the go or via the bundled easyWallbox home charger. Owners can also use the more advanced Connected Wallbox charger, or a public charge point. What’s more, all the electric components are waterproof and the SUVs come with metal under-body protection. Water wading depth for both the cars stands at 500mm.

Both, the Jeep Compass 4xe and the Renegade 4xe deliver a fuel economy of close to 50kmpl and emit less than 50 g/km of CO2 in hybrid mode. Both the models feature five driving modes – Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, Snow and Rock (specific to the Trailhawk version).

Jeep Compass Front view

Visually, both the SUVs are identical in design to the regular versions. However, the 4xe models feature blue colouring on the front and rear ‘Jeep’ badges, as well as the 4xe, Compass and Renegade emblems.

Jeep Compass Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.45 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.75 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 19.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.65 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.84 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 20 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 18.43 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards

