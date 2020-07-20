Toyota Corolla sedan-based Cross SUV - Now in pictures

Toyota recently unveiled a new SUV based on its popular sedan - the Corolla. The global premiere of this Corolla Cross took place in Thailand at the start of this month. The final production model for specific markets might vary from each other slightly. Nonetheless, here are pictures of the SUV which is expected to be launched in many markets across the globe soon.

Based on the TNGA platform (GA-C), the Corolla Cross shows off a sleek yet macho styling. It's expected to boast of a roomy cabin with adjustable luggage space as well.

Toyota claims it to have a blend of tough and robust exterior with spacious interior, and is developed under the concept of 'compact yet comfortable'.

This new SUV comes equipped with hybrid and gasoline engine. When it goes on sale, it will be offered in four trims - Hybrid Premium Safety, Hybrid Premium, Hybrid Smart, and a 1.8 sport.

The 1.8-inch hybrid engine with a fourth-gen hybrid system has an average mileage of 23.3kmpl, while the petrol engine has a fuel consumption of 15.4kmpl. More information will be revealed soon.