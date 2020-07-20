ABB India unveils first public DC fast charger in New Delhi

- ABB currently has more than 14,000 DC fast chargers installed across more than 80 countries

ABB India installed its first public DC fast charger (Terra54 CJG charging station) in New Delhi with EV Motors India, the major charge-point operator for BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), a joint venture between the Government of Delhi and Reliance Infrastructure Limited.

The Terra54 is a cloud-connected charger that will be linked through the ‘Open Charge Point Protocol’ (OCPP) 1.6 to EV Motors’ backend office. Passengers will be able to charge their cars in about 40 to 50 minutes from zero to 80 percent. All ABB chargers come with connected services that help customers easily connect their chargers to different software systems like back-offices, payment platforms, energy management online solutions, and smart remote diagnostics which ensures reliability.

CP Vyas, President, Electrification business, ABB India, said, “We are privileged to be a partner in India’s quest for sustainable mobility with clean energy and smart solutions. This installation with BYPL and EV Motors India, which is our first Public DC fast charger in Delhi, will provide further impetus to the adoption of clean electric transportation in India. Being at the forefront of this innovative technology, our advanced chargers reflect not just the latest in technology, but are also user friendly, providing high customer value.”

The company also recently announced that it will provide the charging technology for the Gen3 cars in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.