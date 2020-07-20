Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • ABB India unveils first public DC fast charger in New Delhi

ABB India unveils first public DC fast charger in New Delhi

July 20, 2020, 11:02 PM IST by Santosh Nair
450 Views
Write a comment
ABB India unveils first public DC fast charger in New Delhi

- ABB currently has more than 14,000 DC fast chargers installed across more than 80 countries

ABB India installed its first public DC fast charger (Terra54 CJG charging station) in New Delhi with EV Motors India, the major charge-point operator for BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), a joint venture between the Government of Delhi and Reliance Infrastructure Limited. 

The Terra54 is a cloud-connected charger that will be linked through the ‘Open Charge Point Protocol’ (OCPP) 1.6 to EV Motors’ backend office. Passengers will be able to charge their cars in about 40 to 50 minutes from zero to 80 percent. All ABB chargers come with connected services that help customers easily connect their chargers to different software systems like back-offices, payment platforms, energy management online solutions, and smart remote diagnostics which ensures reliability.

CP Vyas, President, Electrification business, ABB India, said, “We are privileged to be a partner in India’s quest for sustainable mobility with clean energy and smart solutions. This installation with BYPL and EV Motors India, which is our first Public DC fast charger in Delhi, will provide further impetus to the adoption of clean electric transportation in India. Being at the forefront of this innovative technology, our advanced chargers reflect not just the latest in technology, but are also user friendly, providing high customer value.”

The company also recently announced that it will provide the charging technology for the Gen3 cars in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

  • Hyundai
  • New Delhi
  • MG
  • Kona Electric
  • Hyundai Kona Electric
  • fast charging
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • ABB India unveils first public DC fast charger in New Delhi
  • DC fast charging
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

MG ZS EV Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 22.72 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 23.06 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 24.3 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 23.54 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 24.29 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2281 Likes
465152 Views

New Hyundai Creta Diesel MT | Is Less The New More? | CarWale

New Hyundai Creta Diesel MT | Is Less The New More? | CarWale

The Hyundai Creta has been without doubt one of th ...

89 Likes
11594 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

5th Aug 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in