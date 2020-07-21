Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Evolution of the Audi RS7 Sportback

Evolution of the Audi RS7 Sportback

July 21, 2020, 09:45 AM IST by Siddharth
810 Views
Write a comment
Evolution of the Audi RS7 Sportback

The A7 four-door coupe lineup is just over 10 years old, so the story of the evolution of its performance variant is quite short. Audi has nonetheless given the brawny car some updates over the years, let’s take a quick look at how the RS7 Sportback has changed over the years.

2009 Audi Sportback Concept

Audi RS7 Sportback Right Front Three Quarter

The Audi A7 was previewed by the 2009 Sportback Concept, an amalgamation of the comfort and space of a full-sized sedan and the elegance of a ‘fastback’ design. The car, first targeted at the North American market and squarely against the beautiful Mercedes-Benz CLS, would soon catch the attention of people around the world - mainly because of its design. It also previewed the company’s new range of ‘clean diesel’ 3.0-litre V6 TDI engine.

First-generation Audi A7 Sportback (2010-2014)

Audi RS7 Sportback Left Front Three Quarter

The Audi A7 Sportback was first unveiled to the world in July 2010 and launched in various markets later that year. The attractive design and plusher interior was expected to make a better impression on potential buyers and thus was launched before the A6 sedan.

India launch (2011)

Audi RS7 Sportback Right Front Three Quarter

The A7 Sportback made its way to India at the end of 2011 with prices starting at Rs 64 lakh, ex-showroom. It was offered with 3.0-litre V6 petrol and diesel engines. Our review found it to be 'Moneyed Brilliance' - check it out here.

2012 Audi S7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback Right Front Three Quarter

It was the year of musclecar-like four-door sedans/coupes - the Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG, BMW M6 Gran Coupe and Audi S7 Sportback were launched keeping in mind the demand for performance variants of ‘normal’ road-going luxury cars. The S7 Sportback was powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine developing 414bhp/550Nm paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system. The claimed 0-100kmph time was 4.7 seconds. It was never launched in India.

2013 Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback Right Front Three Quarter

The crazy RS7 Sportback made its debut in 2013, but in classic Audi style didn’t stand out as much from the A7 in terms of exterior design. While the blink-and-miss design may have made it understated, the performance upgrades made it a perfect sleeper. The S7’s 4.0-litre, twin-turbo motor had been tweaked to develop a whopping 553bhp/700Nm and, paired to an eight-speed torque converter and quattro AWD, could achieve 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds.

The Audi RS7 Sportback was launched in India in January 2014 at a price of Rs 1.29 crore, ex-showroom.

First-generation Facelift (2014-2017)

Audi RS7 Sportback Left Front Three Quarter

The Audi A7/RS7 received the new Audi family design updates, which introduced angular LED light updates and minor visual upgrades on the outside. New technology like matrix LED headlights (with individual LED arrays which could bend light to improve corner visibility, or switch off to avoid blinding oncoming traffic), sequential LED indicators, improved multimedia system and safety assists were introduced. All engines now complied with Euro-6 emission standards.

Audi RS7 Sportback Right Front Three Quarter

The RS7 Sportback also received the visual upgrades, with no performance updates, and was launched in India in May 2015 at Rs 1.4 crore, ex-showroom.

RS7 Performance (2015)

Audi RS7 Sportback Right Front Three Quarter

The RS7 Performance could match the V10-powered R8 supercar in a drag race! With power bumped up to 597bhp and an ‘overboost’ function offering 750Nm of peak torque for short bursts (including at a launch from standstill) along with a reduced weight, the RS7 could do the 0-100kmph run in an eye-watering 3.7 seconds.

It was launched in India in November 2016, priced at Rs 1.59 crore, ex-showroom. We took it to the track, and here's how it fared.

Second-generation Audi A7 Sportback (2018-present)

Audi RS7 Sportback Right Front Three Quarter

The second-generation A7 was all about improvement, the basic winning formula of sleek design, spacious and luxurious interiors didn’t need to be tweaked a lot for risk of spoiling it. A new platform made the car lighter, the engines were more efficient, the interior featured an all-digital interface - following the trend set by the flagship A8 sedan a year earlier.

2019 Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback Front view

The latest RS7 Sportback was launched at the final Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019. It followed the trend of the all-new A7, evolutionary exterior and interior redesign, efficient powertrain and a lot more features.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 continues to be used, but now develops 592bhp of maximum power and improved maximum torque of 800Nm. 0-100kmph is achieved in just 3.6 seconds. It is now available in India, priced at Rs 1.94 crore, ex-showroom. More details here.

  • Audi
  • Audi RS7 Sportback
  • RS7 Sportback
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Audi RS7 Sportback Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.24 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.43 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 2.23 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 2.24 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.31 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.14 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.33 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.14 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.17 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Audi Q5 2018 First Drive Review

Audi Q5 2018 First Drive Review

On first impressions the new Q5 looks like a mi ...

51 Likes
11579 Views

Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

Audi has comprehensively updated the A6 in India. ...

184 Likes
17392 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

5th Aug 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in