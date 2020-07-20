Ford Figo petrol automatic variant to be launched in India later this year

- Ford Figo petrol automatic is expected to feature a six-speed torque converter automatic unit

- The model is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre Ti-VCT petrol motor

Ford India plans to launch an automatic variant of the petrol-powered Figo hatchback in the country later this year. The model is currently available exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission in both, petrol and diesel variants.

Internationally, the Ford Figo petrol-automatic variant is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The automatic gearbox in question is the same unit used on the EcoSport. However, reports suggest that the Figo-petrol automatic in India will be offered with a 1.2-litre Ti-VCT engine.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine under the hood of the Ford Figo produces 95bhp and 119Nm of torque. The new six-speed torque converter variant, upon launch, will be the third automatic variant under the Figo branding. The model was initially offered with a 110bhp 1.5-litre engine mated to a dual-clutch unit followed by the 123bhp, 1.5-litre Dragon petrol mill with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.