CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    India car sales analysed – May 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    717 Views
    India car sales analysed – May 2022

    The Indian auto industry registered a massive growth of 185 per cent with 2,94,087 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 1,03,193 unit sales in May 2021. That said, the sales figures for May 2022 are not comparable with that of May 2021 as the industry operations were significantly impacted due to the COVID-19 related disruptions last year. 

    The top rank has been retained by Maruti Suzuki, while Tata Motors has now moved up to the second rank in May 2022. On the other hand, Hyundai India has slipped down to the third rank last month. Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in May 2022. 

    Maruti Suzuki

    India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki registered 1,24,474 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 32,903 unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a growth of 278 per cent. The top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki models last month are mentioned in the table below. 

    ModelsMay-22May-21Growth
    Wagon R16,8142,086706%
    Swift14,1337,005102%
    Baleno13,9704,803191%

    Tata Motors

    Tata Motors has outsold Hyundai to emerge as the second bestselling automaker in the country in the last month. The company sold 43,340 units last month as compared to 15,180 unit sales in May 2021, thereby witnessing a growth of 186 per cent. The following is a graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India last month. 

    ModelsMay-22May-21Growth
    Nexon14,6146,439127%
    Punch10,241NA NIL
    Altroz4,9132,89670%

    Hyundai

    Hyundai India has moved down to the third rank with 42,293 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 25,001 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of around 69 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below. 

    ModelsMay-22May-21Growth
    Creta10,9737,52746%
    Grand i10 Nios9,1383,804140%
    Venue8,3004,84071%

                                                                                                                                                                                         

    Mahindra

    Indian utility automaker, Mahindra emerged as the fourth highest-selling automaker in the country last month. The company sold 26,650 units in May 2022 as compared to 7,748 units sold in the same period last year, thus recording a strong growth of 244 per cent. The top three sellers for Mahindra last month are as follows.               

    ModelsMay-22May-21Growth
    Bolero8,7673,517149%
    XUV7005,069NANIL
    XUV3005,0222511901%

                                           

    Kia

    Kia India has retained the fifth rank last month and has also witnessed a sales growth of 69.4 per cent. The company registered 18,718 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 11,050 unit sales in the same period last year. The top three volume players for the company last month are as follows.

    ModelsMay-22May-21Growth
    Sonet7,8996,62719%
    Seltos5,9534,27739%
    Carens4,612NANIL

    Toyota

    The Japanese automaker, Toyota registered a massive growth of 1,345 per cent last month. The company registered 10,216 unit sales last month as compared to 707 unit sales in May 2021. This significant difference in numbers is a result of COVID-19 related disruptions last year. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month are mentioned below.       

    ModelsMay-22May-21Growth
    Urban Cruiser3,128373739%
    Glanza2,952298891%
    Innova Crysta2,7372013585%

    Honda

    Honda registered 8,188 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 2,032 unit sales in May 2021, thus registering a growth of 303 per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Honda models in India last month.

    ModelsMay-22May-21Growth
    Amaze3,709478676%
    City3,6281,148216%

    Renault

    French automaker, Renault has retained the eighth rank. The company sold 5,010 units in India last month as compared to 2,620 unit sales in May 2021, thereby witnessing a growth of 91.2 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows.

    ModelsMay-22May-21Growth
    Triber2,110524303%
    Kwid1,520738106%
    Kiger1,3801,3264%

    Skoda

    Skoda India sales have grown by 543 per cent with 4,604 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 716 unit sales in the same month last year. Evidently, the Slavia and the Kushaq are breathing new life into the brand in India. The individual sales figures for these models are mentioned below. 

    ModelsMay-22May-21Growth
    Slavia2,466NANIL
    Kushaq1,806NA NIL

    MG

    MG Motor has outsold Volkswagen and Nissan in India last month. The company registered 4,008 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 1,444 unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a growth of 178 per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling MG models in India last month.

    ModelsMay-22May-21Growth
    Astor2,022NANIL
    Hector1,6331,23133%

    Volkswagen

    German automaker Volkswagen registered 3,503 unit sales in May 2022 as against 1,276 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 175 per cent. The Virtus and the Taigun are the popular selling models for the company. The individual sales figures for these models are mentioned below.

    ModelsMay-22May-22Growth
    Virtus2,177NANIL
    Taigun1,268NANIL

    Nissan

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Nissan car sales in India increased by 73 per cent in May 2022. The company sold 2,131 units in the country last month as compared to 1,235 units sold in May 2021. Of the total sales, 1,920 unit sales were from the Magnite compact SUV alone.   

    Jeep

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Jeep Compass is the lone volume generating model for the company in the country. The Compass registered 928 unit sales in May 2022 as against 475 unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a growth of 95 per cent.

    Citroen

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Citroen currently has a single model on sale in India, the C5 Aircross. Last month, the company sold 24 units of the C5 Aircross in the country as compared to 40 units sold in May 2021. Further, the company will introduce its second product, the C3 in the country on 20 July. To learn more about the upcoming Citroen C3, click here.

    Conclusion

    There is a significant improvement in the demand for new cars. However, due to the shortage of semiconductors, the delivery timelines have been significantly impacted. Sadly, this issue is expected to continue over the next few months.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volkswagen Virtus: What else can you buy?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2320 Views
    29 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Venue Facelift

    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.07 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.27 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.49 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.87 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.75 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.70 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.58 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2320 Views
    29 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India car sales analysed – May 2022