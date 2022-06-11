India car sales analysed – May 2022

The Indian auto industry registered a massive growth of 185 per cent with 2,94,087 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 1,03,193 unit sales in May 2021. That said, the sales figures for May 2022 are not comparable with that of May 2021 as the industry operations were significantly impacted due to the COVID-19 related disruptions last year.

The top rank has been retained by Maruti Suzuki, while Tata Motors has now moved up to the second rank in May 2022. On the other hand, Hyundai India has slipped down to the third rank last month. Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in May 2022.

Maruti Suzuki

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki registered 1,24,474 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 32,903 unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a growth of 278 per cent. The top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki models last month are mentioned in the table below.

Models May-22 May-21 Growth Wagon R 16,814 2,086 706% Swift 14,133 7,005 102% Baleno 13,970 4,803 191%

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has outsold Hyundai to emerge as the second bestselling automaker in the country in the last month. The company sold 43,340 units last month as compared to 15,180 unit sales in May 2021, thereby witnessing a growth of 186 per cent. The following is a graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India last month.

Models May-22 May-21 Growth Nexon 14,614 6,439 127% Punch 10,241 NA NIL Altroz 4,913 2,896 70%

Hyundai

Hyundai India has moved down to the third rank with 42,293 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 25,001 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of around 69 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below.

Models May-22 May-21 Growth Creta 10,973 7,527 46% Grand i10 Nios 9,138 3,804 140% Venue 8,300 4,840 71%

Mahindra

Indian utility automaker, Mahindra emerged as the fourth highest-selling automaker in the country last month. The company sold 26,650 units in May 2022 as compared to 7,748 units sold in the same period last year, thus recording a strong growth of 244 per cent. The top three sellers for Mahindra last month are as follows.

Models May-22 May-21 Growth Bolero 8,767 3,517 149% XUV700 5,069 NA NIL XUV300 5,022 251 1901%

Kia

Kia India has retained the fifth rank last month and has also witnessed a sales growth of 69.4 per cent. The company registered 18,718 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 11,050 unit sales in the same period last year. The top three volume players for the company last month are as follows.

Models May-22 May-21 Growth Sonet 7,899 6,627 19% Seltos 5,953 4,277 39% Carens 4,612 NA NIL

Toyota

The Japanese automaker, Toyota registered a massive growth of 1,345 per cent last month. The company registered 10,216 unit sales last month as compared to 707 unit sales in May 2021. This significant difference in numbers is a result of COVID-19 related disruptions last year. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month are mentioned below.

Models May-22 May-21 Growth Urban Cruiser 3,128 373 739% Glanza 2,952 298 891% Innova Crysta 2,737 20 13585%

Honda

Honda registered 8,188 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 2,032 unit sales in May 2021, thus registering a growth of 303 per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Honda models in India last month.

Models May-22 May-21 Growth Amaze 3,709 478 676% City 3,628 1,148 216%

Renault

French automaker, Renault has retained the eighth rank. The company sold 5,010 units in India last month as compared to 2,620 unit sales in May 2021, thereby witnessing a growth of 91.2 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows.

Models May-22 May-21 Growth Triber 2,110 524 303% Kwid 1,520 738 106% Kiger 1,380 1,326 4%

Skoda

Skoda India sales have grown by 543 per cent with 4,604 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 716 unit sales in the same month last year. Evidently, the Slavia and the Kushaq are breathing new life into the brand in India. The individual sales figures for these models are mentioned below.

Models May-22 May-21 Growth Slavia 2,466 NA NIL Kushaq 1,806 NA NIL

MG

MG Motor has outsold Volkswagen and Nissan in India last month. The company registered 4,008 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 1,444 unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a growth of 178 per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling MG models in India last month.

Models May-22 May-21 Growth Astor 2,022 NA NIL Hector 1,633 1,231 33%

Volkswagen

German automaker Volkswagen registered 3,503 unit sales in May 2022 as against 1,276 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 175 per cent. The Virtus and the Taigun are the popular selling models for the company. The individual sales figures for these models are mentioned below.

Models May-22 May-22 Growth Virtus 2,177 NA NIL Taigun 1,268 NA NIL

Nissan

Nissan car sales in India increased by 73 per cent in May 2022. The company sold 2,131 units in the country last month as compared to 1,235 units sold in May 2021. Of the total sales, 1,920 unit sales were from the Magnite compact SUV alone.

Jeep

The Jeep Compass is the lone volume generating model for the company in the country. The Compass registered 928 unit sales in May 2022 as against 475 unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a growth of 95 per cent.

Citroen

Citroen currently has a single model on sale in India, the C5 Aircross. Last month, the company sold 24 units of the C5 Aircross in the country as compared to 40 units sold in May 2021. Further, the company will introduce its second product, the C3 in the country on 20 July. To learn more about the upcoming Citroen C3, click here.

Conclusion

There is a significant improvement in the demand for new cars. However, due to the shortage of semiconductors, the delivery timelines have been significantly impacted. Sadly, this issue is expected to continue over the next few months.