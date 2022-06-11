Volkswagen Virtus: What else can you buy?

The sedan space which is often overshadowed by the SUV dominance now has five options to choose from. So, if you are an admirer of a low-slung, spacious, long, and exciting-to-drive sedan, we help choose the right one for you. Now, the Volkswagen Virtus is the newest entrant in the segment and we pit it against its rivals to find out if you should go for the new German alternative or prefer its well-entrenched competitors.

Hyundai Verna

First up, the Hyundai Verna is the only sedan in the segment to offer three engine and three gearbox options. The 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel are mated to manual as well as automatic transmissions, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill is paired only with a seven-speed DCT. The stylish exteriors, feature-rich cabin, vast after-sales network, and multiple powertrain options are the strong points for one to zero down on the Verna.

The base 1.5-petrol is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.40 lakh while the diesel starts from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The single fully-loaded 1.0 Turbo DCT has a price tag of Rs 14.36 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda City

The Honda City has been around for well over a decade and has received periodic updates in terms of styling, features, and engine options. Presently, Honda retails both, the fourth and fifth-generation models in the country. While the fourth-gen model starts at Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it is offered solely with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the latest iteration, the new Honda City was introduced in July 2020 with thoroughly fresh exterior styling, newer features, and a revamped cabin. It can be had with both petrol and diesel powertrains. While the gasoline version gets a six-speed manual and a CVT unit, the oil-burner makes do only with a six-speed manual gearbox. The newer model is available at a starting price of Rs 11.46 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the new Honda City and you can read our first-drive review here.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

If you are looking for a sedan which is spacious, decently specced, efficient, and economical to live with, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz makes for a viable purchase. With a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ciaz is the cheapest of the lot.

It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor that puts out 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. With the BS6 update in 2020, the diesel powertrain on the Ciaz has been phased out.

Skoda Slavia

The Skoda Slavia is another new kid on the block and is also Virtus’ DNA cousin. Both these models share the same underpinnings, similar powertrain options, and even feature lists but look fairly distinct from each other. Where the Slavia starts from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the starting price of the Virtus is from Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the other variants, the low and mid-spec variants of the Virtus are approximately Rs 3,000 to Rs 39,000 more than the Slavia’s. However, it is to be noted that the top-spec GT Plus 1.5 DSG at Rs 17.92 lakh (ex-showroom) is almost Rs 47,000 cheaper than the equivalent Skoda Slavia 1.5 AT.