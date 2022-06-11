CarWale
    All you need to know about licenses: The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    All you need to know about licenses: The CarWale Podcast

    In Episode 9 for Season 2 of The CarWale Podcast, Aditya and Sonam discuss the finer details of car licenses in India. The discussion begins with the basics of a license and the change in its physical format over the year.

    All You Need To Know About Licenses: S2 Ep9: The CarWale Podcast

    How does one apply for a license? Who all can apply? What are the requirements? What are the classes that one can apply for? We answer these and then some more in the latest episode of The CarWale Podcast. To listen to this episode of the podcast, click on the link above.

