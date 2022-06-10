Tata Motors emerges as the second bestseller in India in May 2022

- Tata Motors outsold Hyundai in May 2022

- Emerges as the second bestseller for the second time in the last six months

Indian automaker, Tata Motors outsold Hyundai to emerge as the second bestseller in the country in May 2022. Interestingly, Tata Motors has claimed the second rank for the second time in the last six months. In terms of sales, Tata Motors registered 43,340 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 15,180 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 186 per cent. The Nexon (14,614 units), Punch (10,241 units), and the Altroz (4,913 units) were the top three bestsellers for the Indian automaker.

Hyundai has moved down to the third rank with 42,293 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 25,001 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 69 per cent. The Creta (10,973 units), Grand i10 Nios (9,138 units), and the Venue (8,300 units) were the top three bestsellers for the company last month.

Going forward, it would be interesting to see if Tata Motors can retain its second bestselling position in the country this month. The company has a strong product lineup in both electric and ICE options. Further, Tata cars are also backed up by good safety ratings. On the other hand, Hyundai will soon launch the 2022 Venue in the country which will boost sales for the company this month.