CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors emerges as the second bestseller in India in May 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    474 Views
    Tata Motors emerges as the second bestseller in India in May 2022

    - Tata Motors outsold Hyundai in May 2022

    - Emerges as the second bestseller for the second time in the last six months

    Indian automaker, Tata Motors outsold Hyundai to emerge as the second bestseller in the country in May 2022. Interestingly, Tata Motors has claimed the second rank for the second time in the last six months. In terms of sales, Tata Motors registered 43,340 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 15,180 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 186 per cent. The Nexon (14,614 units), Punch (10,241 units), and the Altroz (4,913 units) were the top three bestsellers for the Indian automaker. 

    Hyundai has moved down to the third rank with 42,293 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 25,001 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 69 per cent. The Creta (10,973 units), Grand i10 Nios (9,138 units), and the Venue (8,300 units) were the top three bestsellers for the company last month. 

    Going forward, it would be interesting to see if Tata Motors can retain its second bestselling position in the country this month. The company has a strong product lineup in both electric and ICE options. Further, Tata cars are also backed up by good safety ratings. On the other hand, Hyundai will soon launch the 2022 Venue in the country which will boost sales for the company this month. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Citroën C3: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32489 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Venue Facelift

    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32489 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors emerges as the second bestseller in India in May 2022