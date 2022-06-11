CarWale
    2022 Hyundai Venue to be launched next week – What to expect?

    Nikhil Puthran

    2022 Hyundai Venue to be launched next week – What to expect?

    - To be available in five variant options

    - To be launched on 16 June, 2022

    Earlier in June, Hyundai India commenced bookings for the 2022 Venue in the country against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The updated model will be available in five variant options E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX (O). Further, the upcoming model will be available in seven colour options Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, and Fiery Red (also available in dual-tone with a black roof). 

    Read below to learn more about what to expect from the 2022 Hyundai Venue.

    Exterior

    The front is highlighted with a large redesigned grille and a new bumper with a wider black insert. The headlamps also get a dark tinge and are complemented by a new LED DRL pattern. Further, the vehicle features a new skid plate pattern on the lower half of the bumper. 

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    The sides do not get major design upgrades as compared to the current model, however, for freshness, the Venue facelift will get sleeker ORVMs with turn indicators and redesigned dual-tone alloy wheels for freshness.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The rear profile gets significant updates over the current model and it now gets connecting LED tail lamps. Moreover, the rear bumper now gets a thick dark insert with reflectors on both ends along with a wide skid plate in the lower half. To complement the overall styling, the compact SUV will get body-coloured spoiler, shark fin antenna, and silver roof rails. The sunroof is expected to be offered in the top-spec variants. 

    Interior

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Instrument Cluster

    As for the interior, the 2022 Venue will get a dual-tone black and beige theme. The vehicle will get a four-spoke steering wheel and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Furthermore, for added convenience, the updated Venue gets an engine start-stop button, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control. More interior details will be known post its launch on 16 June, 2022. 

    Engine

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Front View

    The 2022 Hyundai Venue will be available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine is limited to a five-speed manual transmission and is available across four variants E, S, S(O), and SX. 

    The 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The turbo petrol engine is available with iMT and DCT transmission options. The powerful petrol engine will be offered in two variant options S(O) and SX(O). 

    The diesel version of the 2022 Hyundai Venue will be powered by a 1.5-litre CRDi engine, which generates 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel version gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard and will be available in the S+, SX, and SX(O) variants.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Image
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
