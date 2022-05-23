CarWale
    Hyundai Venue facelift to be launched by the end of June 2022

    Jay Shah

    - To receive its first mid-life update

    - Might be launched with a sportier N Line version

    Hyundai India recently announced the launch of the refreshed Tucson in the second half of 2022. While you can read more about it here, the carmaker is all set to introduce the facelift version of its smallest SUV, the Venue next month. Launched back in May 2019, the Venue will receive its first mid-life update and here’s what to expect from it. 

    The new Hyundai Venue will adopt the brand’s new and global ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. This means that we can expect the Venue to sport a new bigger front grille and slightly revised front bumpers. Based on the prototypes spotted testing in the country, the Venue facelift will also get a new design for alloy wheels and redesigned sleeker split tail lamps that taper towards the centre of the boot. 

    The changes to the interior are not known at the moment. However, the Venue’s cabin could benefit from a new touchscreen infotainment system, a four-spoke steering wheel, new upholstery, and a digital instrument cluster. 

    Hyundai India is also working on an N Line version of the Venue SUV. The sportier iteration of this compact SUV will get dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tip exhaust pipes, sportier bumpers, rear disc brakes, and red-coloured front brake callipers. To know more about it, click here.

    Under the bonnet, the Venue is likely to continue with the existing set of powertrains. The gasoline mills are to include a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 82bhp and 114Nm torque and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that puts out 118bhp and 172Nm torque. The 1.5-litre diesel derivative has an output of 99bhp and 240Nm of peak torque. The Venue also gets multiple transmission options such as a six-speed manual, iMT, and a DCT unit.

    When launched in the coming month, the Hyundai Venue will take on the likes of Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the soon-to-be-launched Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift. 

