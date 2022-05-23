CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    CarTrade Tech inks strategic alliance with Chola for CarWale abSure

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    39 Views
    CarTrade Tech inks strategic alliance with Chola for CarWale abSure

    CarWale AbSure has announced a strategic partnership with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola), the financial services arm of Murugappa Group, to offer easy and smart financing for used cars.

    As part of the agreement, Chola will be the preferred financier for customers purchasing the used vehicles from CarWale abSure’s dealers. Chola will customise its products and offerings to suit the needs of these customers. This collaboration between Chola and CarWale abSure will make mobility accessible to the middle-class Indian. It will make automobile purchases flexible and reliable. Furthermore, it will propel the growth of the used car market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of at least 11 per cent over the next five years.

    “We are happy to be partnering with CarWale abSure. Their culture of innovation and excellence, which reflects in their offerings, will bring added value to our customers. This alliance is also in line with our continuous endeavour in enabling our customers to ‘Enter a Better Life’. We are committed to building lasting, loyal relationships with customers and partners by consistently delivering excellent value for both,' said Ravindra Kundu, Executive Director, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited.

    'This partnership between CarWale abSure and Chola is extremely beneficial to both of our customer bases because the main goal is to provide seamless financing for used cars. Given Chola’s legacy in the space, we are certain that together we will be able to alleviate the long and paperwork-intensive purchase cycle in the country,' said Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO – Consumer Business, CarTrade Tech Limited.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue facelift to be launched by the end of June 2022

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119656 Views
    779 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119656 Views
    779 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • CarTrade Tech inks strategic alliance with Chola for CarWale abSure