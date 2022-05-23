New Hyundai Tuscon: What to expect

Hyundai India recently confirmed that the brand will soon launch the new-gen Tucson in the country. The model, which is scheduled to be launched in June 2022, will get an all-new exterior design, new features on the inside, and a range of engine and transmission options. The model has already been spotted testing in India, details and images of which are available here.

Exterior

The next-gen Hyundai Tucson gets an all-new design, with distinctive features such as a new wide grille that integrates the LED DRLs on either side, a new front bumper with triangular-shaped fog lights, blacked-out B and C-pillars, new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a toothy design for the LED tail lights, Hyundai logo integrated into the rear windshield, a spoiler with a high-mounted stop light, silver skid plates, rear-bumper mounted reflectors, and a shark-fin antenna.

Interior

The interiors of the new Hyundai Tucson are expected to come equipped with a four-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, two touchscreen units on the centre console (one unit each for the infotainment system and AC controls), an electric parking brake, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a switchgear that replaces the conventional gear lever, ambient lighting, and all-black upholstery.

Engine

Under the hood, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is likely to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel motors that power the current-gen model. Transmission options too could include the same six-speed manual and automatic units. Once launched, the new Tucson will rival the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, and the Volkswagen Tiguan.