    New Hyundai Tuscon: What to expect

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Hyundai Tuscon: What to expect

    Hyundai India recently confirmed that the brand will soon launch the new-gen Tucson in the country. The model, which is scheduled to be launched in June 2022, will get an all-new exterior design, new features on the inside, and a range of engine and transmission options. The model has already been spotted testing in India, details and images of which are available here.

    Exterior

    Hyundai New Tucson Left Rear Three Quarter

    The next-gen Hyundai Tucson gets an all-new design, with distinctive features such as a new wide grille that integrates the LED DRLs on either side, a new front bumper with triangular-shaped fog lights, blacked-out B and C-pillars, new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a toothy design for the LED tail lights, Hyundai logo integrated into the rear windshield, a spoiler with a high-mounted stop light, silver skid plates, rear-bumper mounted reflectors, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Interior

    Hyundai New Tucson Dashboard

    The interiors of the new Hyundai Tucson are expected to come equipped with a four-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, two touchscreen units on the centre console (one unit each for the infotainment system and AC controls), an electric parking brake, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a switchgear that replaces the conventional gear lever, ambient lighting, and all-black upholstery.

    Engine

    Under the hood, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is likely to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel motors that power the current-gen model. Transmission options too could include the same six-speed manual and automatic units. Once launched, the new Tucson will rival the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

    Hyundai New Tucson Image
    Hyundai New Tucson
    ₹ 23.00 - 28.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
