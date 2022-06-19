CarWale
    Hyundai Venue becomes top contributor in company's SUV sales

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai Venue becomes top contributor in company's SUV sales

    - Hyundai Verna was first launched in 2019

    - Hyundai India SUV portfolio comprises 5 SUVs

    Hyundai India has recently launched the updated Venue at a starting price of Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom). While you can know more about it here, the automaker has also shared that the Venue compact SUV contributes to 42 per cent of the total SUV sold in the domestic market. 

    Hyundai Venue Right Front Three Quarter

    Launched in 2019, the Venue accounted for 19 per cent sales in 2020, gradually climbing to 21 per cent in the following year. Presently, the carmaker’s SUV portfolio comprises the Venue, Creta, Tucson, Alcazar, and Kona Electric. In the compact SUV segment, the Hyundai Venue competes against the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Renault Kiger

    The highlight of the new Venue are features like wireless charger, a digital driver’s display, a flat-bottom steering wheel, updated eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa and Google Assistant support, rear reclining seats, and more. The SUV can be had in five variants – E, S, S+, SX, and SX(O), details of which can be read here.

    Hyundai Venue Left Front Three Quarter

    In the coming months, Hyundai will introduce the new Tucson in India in the second half of 2022. The flagship SUV will feature fresh exterior styling and a revamped cabin. To know more about the upcoming new Hyundai Tucson, click here.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
