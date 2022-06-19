CarWale
    Top-five bestselling hatchbacks in India in May 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    The hatchback segment is a major contributor to the overall car sales in May 2022. Interestingly, despite the frequent revision in prices and the shortage in the supply of semiconductors, the hatchback segment (96,827 units) managed to outsell the SUV segment (78,383 units) by a fair margin.

    It is worth noting that the sales figures for May 2022 cannot be compared with that of May 2021 as the operations were significantly impacted due to the COVID-19 related disruptions last year. Read below to learn about the top five bestselling hatchbacks in India in May 2022.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R continues to lead sales in the hatchback segment in May 2022. Moreover, the Wagon R was also the highest-selling model in the country last month. Maruti Suzuki sold 16,814 units of the Wagon R in May 2022 as compared to 2,086 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a massive growth of 706 per cent. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    The Swift has emerged as the second bestseller in the hatchback segment with 14,133 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 7,005 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 102 per cent. Interestingly, the Swift was also the third highest-selling model in the country last month.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno was the third bestselling hatchback in India with 13,970 unit sales last month as against 4,803 unit sales in May 2021, reporting a growth of 191 per cent. The Baleno was outsold by the Swift by just 163 units!

    Maruti Suzuki Alto

    Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki model on this list. The Indian automaker sold 12,933 units of its entry-level product, the Alto in May 2022 as compared to 3,220 unit sales in May last year, thereby claiming the fourth rank and a growth of 302 per cent. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    This is the only non-Maruti model on this list. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was the fifth bestselling hatchback in India last month with 9,138 unit sales as against 3,804 unit sales in May 2021. The Grand i10 Nios registered 140 per cent growth in sales last month.

