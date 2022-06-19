2022 Hyundai Venue: Now in pictures

The 2022 iteration of the Hyundai Venue is here! It’s the first update for Hyundai’s baby SUV and it gets nearly all the additions and enhancements to make it a strong and enticing proposition amongst the swarm of compact SUVs. Here’s a quick look at the refreshed SUV through details images.

Starting with the front, the Venue is the first model to sport the carmaker’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy. This can be reflected on the new front grille that integrates square dark chrome inserts giving the Venue a bolder look. Additionally, the slightly revised graphics for the turn indicators and reworked bumpers look fresh whereas the omission of fog lamps is a first for any Hyundai SUV.

Not much has changed on the side. The Venue continues with the same flat roofline with minimal lines on the doors and plastic cladding at the bottom. The Fiery Red and black roof combination is a new dual-tone paint scheme for the Venue along with the redesigned dual-tone alloys and puddle lamps.

The rear is the most appealing profile of the SUV with new split tail lamps that are connected by a light stripe. Besides that, the tweaked rear bumper houses the reflectors in a vertical position and a silver skid plate at the bottom.

Inside, the cabin follows a light black and white theme that can be seen on the lower portion of the dashboard, door pads, and also the seat upholstery. Hyundai says that the back of the front seats have been scooped out to allow more legroom for the rear occupants.

Making the new Hyundai Venue feature-rich are features such as a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, four-away electrically-adjustable driver seat, D-cut steering wheel, an air purifier, and reclining rear seats.

The eight-inch touchscreen infotainment on the Venue is also updated to support Alexa and Google Assistant in 10 different regional languages. On the connectivity front, the BlueLink connected car tech offers more than 60 features. To know the variant-wise features of the Venue, click here.

The passive safety feature list on the Hyundai Venue includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-assist control, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, and keyless entry.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue is broadly available in five variants. These can be had across three engine and four gearbox options. The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor is coupled with a five-speed manual while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol is mated to a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT transmission. The 1.5-litre oil-burner is available solely with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The prices of the new Hyundai Venue starts from Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base E variant of the 1.2-litre petrol and goes all the way up to Rs 12.57 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT trim. What are the alternatives to the new Venue? Know about them here.