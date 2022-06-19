CarWale
    Hyundai Stagazer MPV teased ahead of August debut in Indonesia

    Desirazu Venkat

    Hyundai Stagazer MPV teased ahead of August debut in Indonesia

    -Rival to the Ertiga and XL6/XL7 

    -Exterior design teased 

    Introduction

    A Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-rivaling MPV from Hyundai will be launched in Indonesia in August 2022. It’s to be called the Stargazer and in Hyundai’s Indonesian line up, it will find a place below the much larger and premium Staria MPV.

    Teaser released

    Hyundai Left Rear Three Quarter

    The teaser showcases the design of the headlamps, wheels and the one-piece tail lamp similar to what we have seen on the recently launched Venue compact SUV. Some of the more intricate elements visible include the double barrel headlamps, LED light strip and the star-shaped design for the alloy wheels. 

    India connection and competition

    Hyundai Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)

    Going by how Hyundai and Kia have been developing their products, we expect that this will come to India to rival the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and of course, the Kia Carens, a car with which it is expected to share its underpinnings. The Indonesian market will get it with a 1.5-litre petrol engine but expect markets like India to also get the 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. 

