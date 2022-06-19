OLA electric sedan teased

-Second personal mobility product from OLA

-More details on 15 August

Introduction

OLA, the cab aggregator and now electric scooter manufacturer, has teased the concept images for an electric sedan that it is working on. The teaser was showcased during OLA’s customer day at its factory outside of Bengaluru where CEO Bhavish Aggarwal also said that more details would be revealed on 15 August.

The teaser

The images indicate a low-slung sedan with a sporty design and double barrel headlamps with a large LED strip running between them. The rear of the car was also showcased indicating a sloping rear end with a large LED strip running the width of the vehicle.

These images indicate that OLA is looking at a top-down approach for its vehicles. Given OLA’s ride-sharing core it is more than likely that they will make one version of this sedan for the fleet market. We share more details of the sedan once they start to emerge.