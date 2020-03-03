Hyundai Venue 1.5L diesel engine specifications revealed

- Venue 1.5L diesel produces 100bhp of power

- Will also power the upcoming Kia Sonet

Hyundai Motors India recently introduced the Seltos-sourced BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine in the Venue, but didn't reveal its specs. And with it, it also discontinued the BS4 compliant 1.4-litre diesel motor. That said, we can confirm that the new 1.5-litre diesel motor will develop 100bhp of maximum power.

Dealer sources have confirmed that the 1.5-litre diesel motor on the Venue comes with a fixed geometry turbocharger (FGT). In comparison, the Seltos' diesel motor features a variable geometry turbocharger (VGT), which develops an additional 15bhp in the Kia Seltos.

The Venue’s 1.5-litre diesel motor is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Hyundai is unlikely to offer an automatic transmission in the Venue anytime soon. Now, while the power figures are lower than that of the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300, it is similar to the Ford EcoSport.