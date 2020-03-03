Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Venue 1.5L diesel engine specifications revealed

Hyundai Venue 1.5L diesel engine specifications revealed

March 03, 2020, 08:27 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
31371 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Venue 1.5L diesel engine specifications revealed

- Venue 1.5L diesel produces 100bhp of power

- Will also power the upcoming Kia Sonet

Hyundai Motors India recently introduced the Seltos-sourced  BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine in the Venue, but didn't reveal its specs. And with it, it also discontinued the BS4 compliant 1.4-litre diesel motor. That said, we can confirm that the new 1.5-litre diesel motor will develop 100bhp of maximum power.

Dealer sources have confirmed that the 1.5-litre diesel motor on the Venue comes with a fixed geometry turbocharger (FGT). In comparison, the Seltos' diesel motor features a variable geometry turbocharger (VGT), which develops an additional 15bhp in the Kia Seltos.

The Venue’s 1.5-litre diesel motor is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Hyundai is unlikely to offer an automatic transmission in the Venue anytime soon. Now, while the power figures are lower than that of the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300, it is similar to the Ford EcoSport.

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Venue Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.86 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.17 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.57 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 7.93 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.93 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.64 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 7.8 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.49 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.48 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai kick-started 2020 with the all-new Aura – ...

134 Likes
34604 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1995 Likes
383389 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in