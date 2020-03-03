Automobili Pininfarina Battista Anniversario revealed; pure-electric hyper GT

Automobili Pininfarina has revealed the world’s first pure-electric hyper GT, the Battista Anniversario. The Battista Anniversario marks 90 years since Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina created the legendary Pininfarina coachbuilder and design house. The Battista Anniversario cars will be hand-crafted in Cambiano, Turin, where the company had established its design centre and headquarters. Sadly, only five units will be built and will be priced from €2.6 million (Rs 21.15 crores).

The Anniversario shares its technical underpinnings with the Battista. Its carbon fibre monocoque chassis and body provide the strong foundation and backbone of the hyper GT, with its four electric motors generating 1,874bhp and 2,300Nm torque, apportioned to each wheel by the most advanced torque vectoring system. Speaking of performance this is unachievable today in any road legal sports car with an internal combustion engine. Faster than the current Formula 1 car in the sub-two second 0-100kmph sprint, the Battista accelerates from 0 to 300 kmph in less than 12 seconds. The vehicle gets 21-inch wheels and is capable of attaining a top speed of 350kmph.

The 120 kWh battery pack offers a driving range of over 500kms, which is mounted on a T-shaped carbon frame. Bespoke details include Anniversario’s unique seats, finished in sustainably crafted black leather and black Alcantara. Additionally, the limited-edition hypercar features an engraved chassis plate, headlight engraving, ‘Anniversario’ script on the side wings, black anodized dedication door plaques that pay homage to the founding of Carrozzeria Pinin Farina in 1930, signature ‘Pininfarina 90’ logos, and a specially engraved chassis plate between the seats.

Battista Anniversario is also equipped with the ‘Furiosa’ package, now available to specify with any Battista, comprising a revised carbon fibre front splitter, side blades and rear diffuser. Exclusively on the Anniversario, these parts are finished in a two-tone combination of exposed signature carbon and carbon tinted in Iconica Blu with pin stripes in Bianco Sestriere. Besides the exclusive livery, a bespoke rear wing, rear aero fins and other bespoke details are unique to the Battista Anniversario. The aerodynamic enhancements enabled by the Furiosa exterior changes deliver increased downforce and greater stability at higher cornering speeds and a more dynamic balance to the car.