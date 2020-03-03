Please Tell Us Your City

  Renault India formulates special offers for Women's Day

Renault India formulates special offers for Women's Day

March 03, 2020, 06:31 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
3322 Views
Renault India formulates special offers for Women's Day

- A week-long celebration with special offers

- Benefits on car service and warranty

- Many other discounts on spares and insurance

Renault India has announced exclusive offers for all women customers to celebrate International Women's Day, which comes on 8 March every year. These offers can now be availed across all authorised Renault dealerships. 

All women Renault car owners can take advantage of the benefits that include a free vehicle check-up, 10 per cent discount on labour, spare parts and other value added services. A similar discount is also applicable on Renault Secure (extended warranty) and road-side assistance. One can avail a special discount on Renault Assure insurance renewal too. All females will also be offered free car pick-up and drop facility.

The celebrations began on 2 March and will go on till 8 March. Apart from the afore-mentioned services, there will be many engagement activities conducted at dealerships and every female customer will get an assured gift too. This is a week-long celebration to acknowledge women and their contribution to the society. This initiative brings out new offers for women and also educates women on car maintenance and necessary checks.

