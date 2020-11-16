CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai developing a new micro SUV for Indian market

    Hyundai developing a new micro SUV for Indian market

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    975 Views
    Hyundai developing a new micro SUV for Indian market

    -Hyundai working on a new micro SUV for India 

    -It is likely to rival the S-Presso, KUV100 and upcoming Tata Hornbill 

    Hyundai has been testing a new micro SUV codenamed AX1 concept in its home country. Reports suggest that the car will be based on the smaller K1 platform underpinning the Santro and the upcoming model will be positioned below the company’s compact B-Segment SUV – the Venue.

    The model seen in the spy pictures can be seen disguised under a large bulky camouflage. The overall dimension of the prototype poses an upright SUV-ish type stance, tall-boy design with bumper-mounted headlamps and big mesh-shaped centre grille as seen on the Venue. On the side, is the straight roofline with C-pillar mounted door handles and six-spoke alloy wheels. The rear does not give out any design details due to the large sheet covering but there is a bumper-mounted number plate slot with square-shaped rear defoggers.

    Hyundai Venue Left Rear Three Quarter

    Now, if the prototype makes it to Indian shores, where exactly will the car fit in? Hyundai already has a strong presence in the affordable range category with the Santro, Aura, Grand i10 Nios and the second generation Grand i10 in the compact hatchback range. With the addition of this mini SUV, Hyundai could be attempting to explore the newly populated micro SUV segment which is currently occupied by the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Mahindra KUV100, Ignis and the upcoming Tata Hornbill (codenamed HBX concept).

    The AX concept if launched in India could be priced between the Rs 4 to 6 lakh price bracket and we can expect Hyundai to reveal it at the next Auto Expo. There are no details with respect to the expected powertrain options on the car but we can expect it to come powered by small displacement engines with manual and automatic transmission. lt will be an interesting inclusion in the South Korean car manufacturer’s already populous vehicle portfolio for India.

    Image Source

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.76 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Hyundai Venue
    • Venue
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.71 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.99 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.83 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.49 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 6.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5thNOV
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars