Hyundai developing a new micro SUV for Indian market

-Hyundai working on a new micro SUV for India

-It is likely to rival the S-Presso, KUV100 and upcoming Tata Hornbill

Hyundai has been testing a new micro SUV codenamed AX1 concept in its home country. Reports suggest that the car will be based on the smaller K1 platform underpinning the Santro and the upcoming model will be positioned below the company’s compact B-Segment SUV – the Venue.

The model seen in the spy pictures can be seen disguised under a large bulky camouflage. The overall dimension of the prototype poses an upright SUV-ish type stance, tall-boy design with bumper-mounted headlamps and big mesh-shaped centre grille as seen on the Venue. On the side, is the straight roofline with C-pillar mounted door handles and six-spoke alloy wheels. The rear does not give out any design details due to the large sheet covering but there is a bumper-mounted number plate slot with square-shaped rear defoggers.

Now, if the prototype makes it to Indian shores, where exactly will the car fit in? Hyundai already has a strong presence in the affordable range category with the Santro, Aura, Grand i10 Nios and the second generation Grand i10 in the compact hatchback range. With the addition of this mini SUV, Hyundai could be attempting to explore the newly populated micro SUV segment which is currently occupied by the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Mahindra KUV100, Ignis and the upcoming Tata Hornbill (codenamed HBX concept).

The AX concept if launched in India could be priced between the Rs 4 to 6 lakh price bracket and we can expect Hyundai to reveal it at the next Auto Expo. There are no details with respect to the expected powertrain options on the car but we can expect it to come powered by small displacement engines with manual and automatic transmission. lt will be an interesting inclusion in the South Korean car manufacturer’s already populous vehicle portfolio for India.

