    Renault Kiger concept to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    -Renault Kiger concept to be officially unveiled on 18 November, 2020

    -It will be Renault’s offering for the compact SUV segment 

    Renault India has yet again teased an image of its upcoming concept compact SUV and is slated to be unveiled tomorrow. The company had shared a small teaser video just yesterday and is now all geared up to unveil the concept model on 18 November 2020.

    Based on the teaser video and the recent image, the concept model appears to be the Kiger which is the French carmaker’s offering for the B-segment compact SUV space. The Kiger is underpinned by the same CMF-A+ platform which is shared by the Triber and its forthcoming cousin Nissan Magnite. It is also likely to share many of its design, feature and safety list with the Magnite

    The Kiger will be available with two petrol engine options. A 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which is likely to be paired to a five-speed manual and a CVT transmission. The launch of the Nissan Magnite is also round the corner and now with the unveiling of the Kiger, the competition in the compact-SUV segment is likely to get more dense and severe. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.

