Hyundai hikes prices up to Rs 34,000 of Tucson, Creta, Venue and Verna from April 2021

Hyundai has discreetly hiked the prices of the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Verna, Aura, Elantra, Tucson, Creta, and Venue. The escalated prices are effective from this month. The quantum of increase varies across models and we have listed the model-wise prices below.

Select variants of the entry-level Santro hatchback are now expensive by Rs 6,200. Only the Sportz AMT variant gets an increase of Rs 1,500. Moving to the Grand i10 Nios, the Sportz turbo variant is now costlier by Rs 1,200. All the AMT and CNG trims get an upward revision of Rs 5,200. The other trims get a uniform rise of Rs 4,200.

The mid-size sedan, Verna is also included in the new price list. The prices of the turbo and diesel variants are now up by Rs 5,700 while the remaining petrol trims get a hike of Rs 8,700. The smaller sibling, Aura is now dearer by Rs 5,200 (petrol variants), Rs 1,200 (diesel variants), and Rs 8,200 (CNG variant).

The 2.0 SX (O) petrol AT trim of the Elantra receives Rs 15,000 revision while other variants are expensive by Rs 2,000. The flagship SUV – Tucson gets a hike on GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, GL (O) 2WD AT Diesel, and GLS 4WD AT Diesel by Rs 2,000. The GLS 2WD AT petrol gets the highest escalation of Rs 34,000.

Coming to the brand’s highest-selling SUV, Creta, except for the base E 1.5 diesel variant, all the variants get a price hike of Rs 13,600. The E trim receives Rs 19,600 upward revision.

The changes to the ex-showroom prices of the compact SUV – Venue are – Rs 5,400 on E 1.2 Petrol, Rs 2,590 on SX 1.0 Turbo, and Rs 1,400 for Sport SX 1.0 Turbo iMT trim. All the other variants receive a fixed increase of Rs 9,400. The prices of the new-gen i20 remain unchanged.