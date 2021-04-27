Tata Tiago Victory Yellow colour discontinued

- Tata Tiago colour palette revised

- Available in five exterior shades

Tata has discreetly rejigged the colour scheme of Tiago. The carmaker has removed the Victory Yellow exterior shade from the line-up. The hatchback can now be had in five colours namely Flame Red, Pure Silver, Arizona Blue, Pearlescent White, and Daytona Grey. Last month, the blue shade named ‘Tectonic Blue’ was discontinued and replaced by a new ‘Arizona Blue’ colour.

The rumour of the Victory Yellow getting discontinued surfaced on the internet in February following which the XTA variant of the Tiago was launched at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The XTA trim is equipped with AMT gearbox and is priced Rs 50,000 more than the XT trim. To know more about the XTA variant, click here.

Presently, the Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine making 84bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. This motor is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Tata has also rolled out discount offers for the month, details of which can be read here.

Tata is also working on new CNG models that are expected to be introduced in the country in FY2021-22. Based on the recent sightings, the models to be available with CNG could be the Tiago and the Tigor, more details of which can be read here.