2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class - Why should you buy it?

German automaker Mercedes-Benz launched the updated E-Class LWB in India well over a month ago. It is one of the best-selling cars for Mercedes-Benz in India and was the highest-selling luxury car here in the first quarter of this year. Although the E-Class is popular, we explain whether you should buy or avoid it.

What is good?

Arguably, the best feature of the E-Class LWB is the space inside. This is thanks to its just over five metres overall length and the resultant long wheelbase of 3,079mm. No doubt, this executive class saloon is the first choice of buyers who love being chauffeured. Mercedes-Benz offers a chauffeur package in the E-Class LWB. It allows you to electronically recline the rear seats (37-degree) as well as fold the front passenger seat forward for an extremely relaxed posture with lots of leg space.

The updated E-Class LWB features redesigned front and rear exterior. It gets high performance LED headlamps with LED DRLs and turn signals along with adaptive LED taillamps. The E200 and E220d have 17-inch alloys wheels as standard while the E350d features 18-inch AMG-spec alloy wheels.

You could argue that the E-Class LWB has the best in-cabin experience for the asking price. Mercedes-Benz offers ARTICO man-made leather upholstery for the seats and the dashboard with wood trim while the redesigned multifunctional steering wheel gets Nappa leather. Additionally, the front and rear seats come with electric assist and memory function.

Moreover, there are two high-resolution 12.3-inch displays. The digital driver display can be customised using Classic, Sport, Progressive, and Subtle options while the infotainment touchscreen also features various themes. Mercedes-Benz has given advanced MBUX system with Mercedes Me connect in the saloon. The Mercedes Me connect app supports Alexa and Google home whereas the MBUX has a natural voice control system that responds when you say ‘Hey, Mercedes.’ Besides, there is a detachable small screen located in the rear armrest which enables access not only to the rear seat functions but also to the main infotainment system.

The E-Class LWB is offered with numerous features, such as a 590-watt Burmester surround sound system, driving modes - Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Individual, a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone automatic temperature control, 360-view cameras (AMG line E350d), two wireless charging pads (front and rear), soft door close, air suspension (AMG line E350d), etc. Additionally, there are some safety features such as active bonnet for pedestrian protection, pre-safe, seven airbags, radar-based active brake assist, and active parking assistance.

The saloon is spacious and comfortable inside. It is also a practical car for daily usage. Mercedes-Benz has offered many trims in this long-wheelbase saloon. If you spend most of the time in the rear seat, the E-Class LWB is a sensible choice for you.

What is not good?

However, if you are a driving enthusiast and also fancy driving a car every day, this saloon might not entice you to drive because it is not a driver-focussed car. Furthermore, the ride quality is not comfortable at low speed in the variants such as E200 without the air suspension and that does not match the E-Class luxury factor. Mercedes-Benz should have made the air suspension standard for all the variants. If you would like to learn more about the saloon, please read our first-drive review of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Which variant to pick?

The E-Class is available in three variants - E200 (Expression and Exclusive), E220d (Expression and Exclusive), and the AMG line E350d. We would recommend choosing between the two E220d variants.

The E200 Expression and Exclusive cost Rs 63.60 lakh and Rs 67.20 (ex-showroom), respectively, whereas the E220d Expression is priced at Rs 64.80 (ex-showroom) and Exclusive is priced at Rs 68.30 (ex-showroom). Lastly, the AMG line E350d costs Rs 80.90 (ex-showroom).

Powertrain

The E200 is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 194bhp and 320Nm of torque while the E220d gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 192bhp and 400Nm of torque, and the E350d has a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine which develops 282bhp and 600Nm of torque. All the engines are mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.