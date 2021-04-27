Kia unveils new logo in India, debuts with the updated Seltos

- Updated Kia Seltos and Sonet will be the first products to feature the new logo in May 2021

- New brand slogan ‘Movement that inspires’ signals future direction of product and services development; all aimed at building a deeper connection with customers

Kia has relaunched its brand in India with a new company logo and company slogan ‘Movement that inspires’. The updated Seltos and the Sonet will be the first products to feature the new logo at the time of launch in the first week of May 2021. Interestingly, the South Korean car manufacturer has unveiled the new logo with the refreshed Seltos that is due for launch in India next month.

As seen in the images, major design updates are not expected on the updated model, and changes are expected to be limited to feature upgrades. Recently the brochure for the 2021 Kia Seltos was leaked online, to learn more about it, click here. As a part of bold transition initiatives, the company name has also changed from Kia Motors India to Kia India. The company claims that the latest development symbolises Kia becoming an enterprise that invests in and produces more than just vehicles to offer a long-range of sustainable mobility solutions. Additionally, to address the long waiting period and fasten delivery timelines, the company will soon commence the operation of a third shift at the Anantapur facility in India.

The company further claims that the new brand slogan emphasises that movement is at the genesis of human development. It enables people to see new places, to meet new people, and to have new experiences. This connection is believed to be the essence of Kia’s new brand slogan, to enable human progress by providing innovative in-car spaces, exciting new products, and meaningful, convenient services that inspire customers and free up time for the activities that they enjoy most.

To further strengthen its roots in India, the company will expand its current service network to 360 touch points across 2018 cities. This includes tier-3 and select tier-4 towns by the end of this year. Speaking on the occasion, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said, “This is a proud and historic moment for us as India becomes the first country to transition to the new brand identity after our headquarters in South Korea. Our decision to increase the production capacity stems from our deep customer understanding where a faster delivery of our products can enhance their buying experience tremendously. We are confident that this transformation will accelerate our growth by not only strengthening our premium positioning in the market but also making us one of the most aspirational brands for consumers.”