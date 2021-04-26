CarWale
    2021 Kia Seltos brochure leaked – what to expect?

    Nikhil Puthran

    - The updated model will get a new set of feature updates 

    - Mechanically, the vehicle will continue to be powered by existing engine options 

    Kia Motors will soon unveil the 2021 Seltos for the Indian market. Ahead of its official unveiling, the brochure for the 2021 Kia Seltos has been leaked on the internet. The updated model is expected to get a revised feature list to keep the interest alive in its popular selling model. 

    The vehicle will get new AI voice commands in the form of open/close sunroof or I want to see the sky (for sunroof), open/close driver window (for power windows), set wind direction to face (for wind direction control), I need fresh air (for air intake control), and turn on front defroster (for defroster control). The vehicle will continue to offer existing voice commands for functions, such as - voice assist dial, POI search, weather, time and date, media control, map control, temperature control, fan speed control, and cricket. 

    Apart from the new AI commands, the updated model will also get new standard feature highlights. The expected feature revision in the variants are as follows – 

    HTK

    It now gets wireless phone projection

    HTK+

    - Remote engine start on smart key is standard with the manual transmission from HTK+ variant onwards. 

    - The Smartstream six-speed iMT can be had with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. 

    - Premium beige fabric seat, electric sunroof, and automatic temperature control is optional on the iMT variant.

    HTX, HTX AE, HTX+, GTX(O), and GTX+

    - Features like electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC), vehicle stability management (VSM), brake assist (BA), and new ‘Hello Kia’ AI voice commands are standard from HTX variant onwards. 

    - The HTX+ variant exclusively gets gentle brown and black leatherette seats with a honeycomb pattern. 

    - The GTX(O) variant moves a step ahead with beige and black leatherette sports seats with red stitching. 

    - The automatic trim of the GTX+ now offers paddle shifters.

    More details about the updated Kia Seltos will be known post its official unveiling.

