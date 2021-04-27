CarWale
    Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door facelift to arrive later this year with more power and tech

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door facelift to arrive later this year with more power and tech

    - It’s possible that mild-hybrid technology could be added to the GT 63 and GT 63 S variants. 

    - Expect the interior to feature the latest version of Mercedes' infotainment and head-up display systems. 

    The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe arrived in the scene back in 2019 and now it is due for its first round of updates. A prototype of the GT 73e was recently spotted near Mercedes-Benz's test centre at the Nurburgring and according to our sources, the updated GT 4-Door Coupe is expected to arrive in late 2021 as a 2022 model.

    The hybrid will pair a single electric motor with the current four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine to generate a combined output approaching 800 horsepower. It isn't clear what's in store for the powertrains in existing variants, though it’s possible that mild-hybrid technology could be added to the GT 63 and GT 63 S variants. The four-litre V-8 has already been paired with mild-hybrid technology in the latest GLS and S-Class. It's essentially a beefed-up starter motor that's able to aid the engine during high loads and recover energy under braking and coasting. The entry-level GT 53 variant already features mild-hybrid tech, albeit paired with a three-litre turbocharged inline-six and not a V8.  

    We expect the interior to also receive some updates, namely the latest version of Mercedes' infotainment and head-up display systems. As for the long-term future of the GT 4-Door Coupe, there's speculation that the whole line-up will be phased out after the one generation, along with the CLS. With sedan sales on the decline and automakers needing more EVs to meet stricter emissions regulations, Mercedes and AMG are expected to focus on the upcoming EQS.  

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
