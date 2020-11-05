CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts up to Rs 70,000 on Hyundai Elantra, Grand i10, and Elite i20 in November 2020

    Discounts up to Rs 70,000 on Hyundai Elantra, Grand i10, and Elite i20 in November 2020

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,450 Views
    Discounts up to Rs 70,000 on Hyundai Elantra, Grand i10, and Elite i20 in November 2020

    A few Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts on various models this month. Customers can avail of benefits such as cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The Hyundai Elantra can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Additionally, the petrol MT and petrol AT variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 70,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. The Grand i10 is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    Discounts on the Sportz and Asta variants of the Hyundai Elite i20 include a cash discount of Rs 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Santro is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Magna, Sportz, and Asta trims of the hatchback are offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 each.

    The Hyundai Aura is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Grand i10 Nios can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Venue, Verna, Creta, Tucson, and the Kona Electric.

    Hyundai Elite i20 [2019-2020] Image
    Hyundai Elite i20 [2019-2020]
    • Hyundai
    • Santro
    • Hyundai Santro
    • hyundai elantra
    • elantra
    • Aura
    • Grand i10
    • Hyundai Grand i10
    • Elite i20
    • Hyundai Elite i20
    • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
    • Grand i10 NIOS
    • Hyundai Aura
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 6.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5thNOV
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars