Discounts up to Rs 70,000 on Hyundai Elantra, Grand i10, and Elite i20 in November 2020

A few Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts on various models this month. Customers can avail of benefits such as cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai Elantra can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Additionally, the petrol MT and petrol AT variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 70,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. The Grand i10 is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Sportz and Asta variants of the Hyundai Elite i20 include a cash discount of Rs 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Santro is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Magna, Sportz, and Asta trims of the hatchback are offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 each.

The Hyundai Aura is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Grand i10 Nios can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Venue, Verna, Creta, Tucson, and the Kona Electric.