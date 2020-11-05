2021 Mahindra XUV500 spied testing once again: new black alloys spotted

-New Mahindra XUV500 spotted with a new set of alloy wheels

-Expected launch in early 2021

The test mule of the Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted several times in the past few months. The disguised prototype was spied yet again; this time with a new set of black alloy wheels likely with a set of now clearly visible flush-fitting door handles.

The exterior of the vehicle largely appears to be under wraps. However, we can spot the redesigned multi-slat front grille, production-ready body panels and flush-fitting door handles. The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be based on the retuned monocoque platform making it longer and wider than the current model.

However, as per the spy photos seen on the web earlier, many details with respect to the interiors and features have been revealed. It is speculated to come equipped with an electronic parking brake, new leather-wrapped flat bottom steering wheel, dual-tone dashboard and a wide dual-screen layout housing the instrument cluster and the infotainment system.

Under the hood, the upcoming XUV500 is expected to be powered by a new 2.0-litre TGDI turbo-petrol mStallion engine making 190bhp and 380Nm of torque. The diesel motor is also expected to be a newly-developed 2.0-litre unit that is expected to produce around 185bhp. Both the engines will be paired to a six-speed manual as well as automatic transmissions with the top-spec variants getting an all-wheel-drive setup. While the new XUV500 is in the making for quite some time now, Tata Gravitas has also neared the final stages of its development. It will be an interesting encounter between the two Indian carmakers and the newcomer – MG Hector Plus.

Image Source