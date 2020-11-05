CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Mahindra XUV500 spied testing once again: new black alloys spotted

    2021 Mahindra XUV500 spied testing once again: new black alloys spotted

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,906 Views
    2021 Mahindra XUV500 spied testing once again: new black alloys spotted

    -New Mahindra XUV500 spotted with a new set of alloy wheels

    -Expected launch in early 2021

    The test mule of the Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted several times in the past few months. The disguised prototype was spied yet again; this time with a new set of black alloy wheels likely with a set of now clearly visible flush-fitting door handles. 

    Mahindra New XUV500 Right Side View

    The exterior of the vehicle largely appears to be under wraps. However, we can spot the redesigned multi-slat front grille, production-ready body panels and flush-fitting door handles. The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be based on the retuned monocoque platform making it longer and wider than the current model.

    However, as per the spy photos seen on the web earlier, many details with respect to the interiors and features have been revealed. It is speculated to come equipped with an electronic parking brake, new leather-wrapped flat bottom steering wheel, dual-tone dashboard and a wide dual-screen layout housing the instrument cluster and the infotainment system.

    Mahindra New XUV500 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the upcoming XUV500 is expected to be powered by a new 2.0-litre TGDI turbo-petrol mStallion engine making 190bhp and 380Nm of torque. The diesel motor is also expected to be a newly-developed 2.0-litre unit that is expected to produce around 185bhp. Both the engines will be paired to a six-speed manual as well as automatic transmissions with the top-spec variants getting an all-wheel-drive setup. While the new XUV500 is in the making for quite some time now, Tata Gravitas has also neared the final stages of its development. It will be an interesting encounter between the two Indian carmakers and the newcomer – MG Hector Plus.

    Image Source

    Mahindra New XUV500 Image
    Mahindra New XUV500
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Mahindra
    • New XUV500
    • Mahindra New XUV500
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 7.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars