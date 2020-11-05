New Hyundai i20 launched - Top five features

CarWale
    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    913 Views
    Hyundai has launched the third generation of the i20 today. The i20 looks a lot more striking and appealing in its all-new avatar. To read our first look review, click here. The new hatchback also packs in loads of features; few of them being the first in the segment. Let us have a look at the top five features that the i20 has to offer.

    LED headlamps and tail lamps

    Hyundai i20 Headlight

    The front fascia of the new i20 looks stylish in a black cascading grille with redesigned LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The small circular fog lights too get the LED treatment.  It also gets a small ‘i20’ branding on the headlights and taillights. The new Z-shaped wrap-around LED tail lamps look modern and enhance the overall appeal of the car.

    Hyundai i20 Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Digital Instrument Cluster with TFT MID

    Hyundai i20 Instrument Cluster

    Replacing the old analogue meter is the new age colorful all-digital instrument cluster with a multi-information display which has been carried over from the new Verna. It has a clockwise speedometer and anti-clockwise tachometer and all the driving information appears on the MID.

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Hyundai i20 Infotainment System

    Taking the centre stage is Hyundai’s latest 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Now, Hyundai’s multimedia system has always been very responsive and user-friendly and we expect it to stick to its class. It gets the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation and also rear parking camera with guidelines.

    Bose sound system

    Hyundai i20 Rear Door Pad

    The top-spec of the i20 will be equipped with a premium seven-speaker sound system from Bose. The layout will be in the form of four speakers, two tweeters, one subwoofer and an amplifier. 

    Electric sunroof & Wireless charging

    Hyundai i20 USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    The i20 gets the fancy one-touch electric sunroof and the first-in-segment, wireless smartphone charging with a cooling pad. To cater to the growing health needs, it now has an air purifier that fits in the centre cup holder. 

    BlueLink Connectivity

    Hyundai i20 Inner Rear View Mirror

    The inclusion of the BlueLink car assist takes the i20 a notch above its contenders. The connected car tech offers almost 50 features such as remote engine start, remote climate control, vehicle status check, tyre pressure information, road side assistance and many more.

    New Engine

    Hyundai i20 Engine Shot

    With the small displacement engines witnessing a surge in demand, Hyundai has introduced in the i20,the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol motor borrowed from the Venue and the Verna. The engine produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque and is paired to a six-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) and seven-speed DCT gearbox. It is also available with the accustomed 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine option.

