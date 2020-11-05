Toyota announces special finance schemes for the month of November

-Toyota rolls out new finance schemes for the month of November

-Yaris and Glanza get special buyback offer of up to 55 percent

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has introduced new finance schemes to ease the buying process of potential customers in this festive month. The new finance schemes include low EMI offers for the first six months and an EMI Holiday option of three months for all customers across the entire product range.

As part of new offerings, the company has also launched assured buyback offers of up to 55 percent on the Yaris and Glanza. These new finance schemes are in addition to the ongoing Special Cash Package offer alongside the ‘Leave Travel Scheme’ as announced by the Govt. of India. Toyota has witnessed strong sales growth of almost 50 percent in the past few months and aims to climb up the chart in the festive month.

Commenting on the exclusive set of offerings and assistance, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are thrilled by the faith and support rested by our customers in Toyota brand over the years. To show our gratitude towards our customers, we have announced innumerable finance schemes during this festive season to offer innovative solutions that match the evolving expectations of our customers. These finance schemes will enable customers to live their dreams of owning a Toyota vehicle and ease the process of car buying with an assured peace of mind. Another such scheme that we have been running since last month, allows our customers to avail a Special Cash Package offer alongside the ‘Leave Travel Scheme’ as announced by the Govt. of India. At Toyota, we strongly believe in the Customer First philosophy and will continue to bring such schemes so as to provide the most unique offers to our customers.”