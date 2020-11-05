CarWale
    Tata Nexon crosses the 1,50,000 unit milestone

    Tata Nexon crosses the 1,50,000 unit milestone

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    982 Views
    Tata Nexon crosses the 1,50,000 unit milestone

    -Tata Motors manufactured Nexon’s 1,50,000th unit

    -The milestone was achieved in a period of 36 months

    The 1,50,000th Nexon has rolled out the production facility of Tata Motors at Ranjangaon in Pune. The compact SUV by the Indian car manufacturer has achieved the first 50,000 unit milestone in September, 2018 followed by the 1 lakh milestone mark in the same period next year. Nexon also recorded its highest sales figure in the month of October 2020.

    Now, Nexon has been the most significant product for Tata as it was the very first Indian car to score the five-star rating in the renowned Global NCAP crash test in the year 2018. This path was then followed by the younger siblings like the Altroz, Tiago and Tigor. Recently, Tata Nexon also emerged victorious in the prestigious International Dismantling Information System (IDIS) platform for End-Of-Life Vehicles (ELV) as the first Indian car. 

    Tata Nexon Front View

    In September 2020, a new variant XM (S) was also introduced in the Nexon range in both diesel and manual engine options. The variant now includes added features like an electric sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and steering mounted audio controls. As part of safety features, all the variants get dual front airbags and ABS with EBD as standard. 

    Mechanically, the Tata Nexon is available in BS6 compliant 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor making 118bhp power and 170Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Both engines are coupled with a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. Nexon has also evolved to be successful in its EV avatar. In terms of pricing, the EV undercuts its rival, MG ZS EV by almost 6-7lakh.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Tata Nexon
    • Nexon
