Discounts up to Rs 60,000 on Hyundai Grand i10, Santro and Elite i20 in September 2020

Select Hyundai India dealerships are offering huge discounts across the product range in September this year. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai Grand i10 is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Grand i10 Nios is offered with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 each, as well as a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Aura can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Sportz variant of the Hyundai Elite i20 include a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All variants of the Santro are available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants of the hatchback are offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. There are no offers on the Venue, Verna, Creta, Tucson, and Kona EV.