    Kia Seltos crosses the one lakh unit sales milestone

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Kia Seltos crosses one lakh sales milestone in 11 months 

    - Available in two petrol and one diesel engine option

    Kia marked its debut in India with the launch of Seltos SUV in 2019. The Kia Seltos takes on the likes of Hyundai Creta in India, and has always been a popular name in the segment. Riding high on its success, the Kia Seltos has crossed the one lakh sales milestone in India on its first anniversary. Interestingly, the company has managed to do so in just 11 months, even with zero car sales in the month of April when the Indian government had announced a complete lockdown due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

    The Kia Seltos has helped the company claim an impressive nine per cent market share in India. On an average, Kia sells over 8,000 units of the Seltos in India every month. Back in May, the Kia Seltos received a model year update with a host of feature additions across the variant range. 

    The Kia Seltos can be had in three engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors are paired to a six-speed manual transmission as standard, while a CVT and the six-speed torque converter automatic units are available as an option, respectively. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit is offered exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Although the new Creta has been outselling the Kia Seltos in last four months, the difference in sales numbers between these two cars are marginal on most occasions. The competition is likely to intensify in the upcoming festive season.

