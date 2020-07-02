Discounts of up to Rs 60,000 on Hyundai Grand i10, Santro and Elite i20

Select Hyundai dealerships in India are offering discounts across the model range in July 2020. The benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. There are no offers for the Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Tucson and the Kona Electric.

The Hyundai Grand i10 can be availed with benefits worth Rs 60,000 including a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Elite i20 is offered with benefits of up to Rs 35,000 including a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Era variant of the Hyundai Santro are available with benefits of Rs 35,000, including a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Magna, Sports and Asta variants of the model are offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 over the aforementioned benefits, taking the total discount to Rs 45,000.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered with benefits of up to Rs 25,000 including a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 each as well as a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Aura can be availed with benefits of up to Rs 20,000 including an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.