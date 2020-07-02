‘Maruti Suzuki Subscribe’ vehicle lease subscription service launched

- Maruti ties up with Orix to offer vehicle lease subscription service

- The company will initially offer these services as a pilot project only in Gurugram and Bengaluru

Maruti Suzuki India has launched a vehicle lease subscription service for individual customers, christened as Maruti Suzuki Subscribe. The company has tied up with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services to launch the service for the Indian market.

Through this service, Maruti Suzuki would offer cars for subscription as a pilot project in Gurugram and Bengaluru. Models available under the subscription service will be initially limited to the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from the Arena channel. Under the Nexa channel, the brand will offer models such as the Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 for subscription based services.

Customers can choose subscription for a period of 24 months, 36 months or 48 months under the program. The payment will include usage of the vehicle, maintenance and other common services related to the vehicle ownership. The subscription charges cover annual usage of 18,000kms. Beyond this limit, customers will be charged Rs 7/km excluding taxes.