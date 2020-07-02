Please Tell Us Your City

  BS6 compliant diesel Honda Civic to be offered in two variants

BS6 compliant diesel Honda Civic to be offered in two variants

July 02, 2020, 08:21 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
862 Views
Write a comment
BS6 compliant diesel Honda Civic to be offered in two variants

-Will be offered in the VX and ZX variants

-1.6-litre diesel with a six-speed manual

Honda will soon launch a diesel-powered Civic sedan for the Indian market. This essentially a BS6 compliant model and will be offered in the VX, ZX variant and across five colour options. Bookings for the diesel powered models opened on 16 June. 

The diesel engine in question is Honda’s BS6 compliant 1.6-litre unit producing 118bhp/300Nm and will be only offered with a six-speed manual. The diesel VX and ZX variants will get the same features as their petrol counterparts which includes power driver’s seat, leather seats, dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting. The top-spec ZX model also gets a lane departure function, 17-inch alloy wheels, electric sunroof, curtain airbags and rain-sensing wipers.

The Honda Civic competes with the likes of the Hyundai Elantra, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Jeep Compass as well as a new Skoda Octavia that will come to India next year.   

  • Honda
  • Civic
  • Honda Civic
Honda Civic Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 21.4 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 22.26 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 20.71 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 21.08 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 21.76 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 19.9 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 21.94 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 20.23 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 20.18 Lakh onwards

