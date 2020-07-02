Toyota launches new acceleration suppression system

- Shared the operational logic of these systems for the benefit of other Japanese auto makers

- Will help further deter serious accidents caused by misapplication of the accelerator pedal

Toyota Motor Corporation announced that it has developed a new ‘Acceleration Suppression System’, in addition to its existing system. While the system is called 'Plus Support' on new cars, the 'Pedal Misapplication Acceleration Control System II' is a retrofit device for use in existing cars.

Back in 2012, Toyota introduced Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) for new vehicles, and since 2018, offered a retrofit 'Pedal Misapplication Acceleration Control System' for existing vehicles. These systems work hand-in-hand for the desired output. While the older system prevents accidents caused by accelerator pedal misapplication when sensors detect obstacles such as a wall or glass, the new one avoids accidents even in situations where obstacles are absent.

At the development phase this time, Toyota first looked at actual accidents where the cause was determined to be accelerator pedal misapplication, particularly analysing situations where the accelerator pedal was pressed fully. The characteristics of these situations were then compared with data collected from Toyota's connected vehicles.

By eliminating instances where it was determined that drivers were genuinely required to rapidly accelerate intentionally, such as when turning right or accelerating from a temporary stop, Toyota was able to identify and compute true instances of accelerator pedal misapplication. In turn, this allowed for a function setting to reduce the number of accidents caused by accelerator pedal misapplication by controlling acceleration, even in the absence of obstacles.

By combining its existing ICS and retrofit device functions with the Acceleration Suppression function, Toyota believes it can further reduce the number of serious accidents caused by pedal misapplication in parking lots and other areas. This will enable customers, especially those worried about such situations, to enjoy greater safety and security.