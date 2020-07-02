Suzuki Across plug-in hybrid SUV - Top 4 exterior highlights

Suzuki recently unveiled the Across that will be launched in Europe this year. It's supplied by Toyota and based on its RAV4 SUV. Let's take a look at the top four exterior highlights of Suzuki's new SUV that comes powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain.

1. Distinct design

The new Across looks very different and distinct as compared to any other SUV from Suzuki's portfolio. And reasonably so, because Toyota has designed and manufactured it. It does borrow traits from Toyota's RAV4, but definitely is not just a rebadged version of the SUV.

2. Stern new face

It gets an aggressive front end thanks to large hexagonal air intake that dominates its fascia. Then, it features a sleek grille flanked by swept-back LED headlights, which boast of bi-beam projectors and boomerang-shaped DRLs.

3. Interesting side profile

Though this rugged looking SUV is similar to the RAV4, its design highlights on the side stand out. These include flared black wheel arches, black side cladding, many creases along the sides, black roof rails, a chrome window line and 19-inch alloy wheels.

4. Distinguishing elements

There are many more contours and character lines that add to the character of the SUV. Furthermore, the Across gets a front skid plate, a raked windshield, a kink behind the rear quarter glass ensuring a large greenhouse, a floating roofline and split tail lamps with LED signature.