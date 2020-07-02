Please Tell Us Your City

New-gen Honda Civic spotted testing ahead of launch

July 02, 2020, 11:59 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
850 Views
New-gen Honda Civic spotted testing ahead of launch

The all-new next-generation Honda Civic was recently spotted testing ahead of its global unveil. Though unconfirmed, the new-gen Civic is expected to be launched globally in 2022.

Although heavily camouflaged, the biggest giveaway of this being the Civic is the sloping coupe-like silhouette. The heavy body wrap has successfully managed to cover the fascia. The new Civic is expected to feature updated LED headlights and a redesigned bumper. We can also expect an all-new cabin along with feature additions.

Honda Civic Left Side View

Honda is yet to reveal the mechanical details of the next-generation Civic. However, it is likely to continue with the same powertrains as the current model. The new-gen Civic will also spawn the sportier Civic Type R, which was recently spotted testing.

  • Honda
  • Civic
  • Honda Civic
Honda Civic Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 21.4 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 22.26 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 20.71 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 21.08 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 21.76 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 19.9 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 21.94 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 20.23 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 20.18 Lakh onwards

