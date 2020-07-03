Discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on Renault Duster, Triber and Kwid in July

A few Renault dealers in the country are offering a range of discounts across the product range in July 2020. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and EMI benefits.

The RXE and RXZ variants of the Renault Duster petrol are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The RXS variants is offered with the aforementioned discounts as well as an additional cash discount of Rs 25,000.

Discounts on the Renault Triber include an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 while the manual variants also receive an additional incentive in the form of an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000. The Kwid can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. All the models are also eligible for benefits that include no EMI for the first three months.