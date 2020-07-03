India car sales analysed: June 2020

- Car sales improve in June as compared to May 2020

- Maruti Suzuki continues to lead car sales in India

The Indian automotive industry is gradually picking up pace as car manufacturers gradually resume operations in the country. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, comparing car sales in June 2020 against the sales for the same period in 2019 will be inappropriate. The Indian government has started easing the norms in a phased manner and car sales are picking up gradually. The top three highest selling car manufacturer in the country in June are Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors.

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki leads the sales chart for June with 51,274 unit sales in the country. The top three bestsellers for the company in June are Alto (7,298 units), Wagon R (6,972 units) and the Dzire (5,834 units). The other cars from the Maruti Suzuki product line-up such as the Celerio, Vitara Brezza, Swift and the Baleno have sold over 4,000 units in June. The Eeco van comes close to the 4k sales mark with 3,803 unit sales. Maruti Suzuki’s popular seller in the MPV segment, the Ertiga has witnessed 3,306 unit sales in India last month. Sales for the Ignis, Gypsy and the Ciaz have been low with 1,432 units, 718 units and 553 units respectively.

Hyundai has retained its second best seller status in India with cumulative sales figure of 21,320 units in June. The recently launched new Hyundai Creta is the bestseller for the company in June. Interestingly, the sales for the Creta have grown by 124 per cent with 7,209 units sold last month as against 3,212 units sold in May. The second and third bestseller for the company in June are the Venue (4,129 units) and the Grand i10 (3,593 units). In the same month, the Hyundai Elite i20 (2,718 units) and the Santro (1,513 units) have managed to rake in decent sales numbers.Interestingly, the company has sold 16 units of the Kona electric SUV. The other cars from the Hyundai portfolio in India, the Aura (1,016 units), Verna (1,083 units), Elantra (15 units) and the Tucson (30 units) have been low selling cars in India in June.

Tata Motors takes the third position with cumulative sales figure of 11,419 unit sales in June. Tata Tiago is a major contributor to the overall sales with 4,069 units sold in India in June. The Altroz and the Nexon have been the second and third bestseller in India last month with 3,104 unit and 3,040 unit sales, respectively. Tata Motors sold 653 units of the Harrier and 553 units of the Tigor in India in June.

Mahindra, the popular utility vehicle manufacturer in India takes the fourth position with cumulative sales of 7,959 units. Mahindra Bolero is a key contributor to the overall sales with 3,292 unit sales. In the same period Mahindra sold 2,574 units of the Scorpio and 1,812 units of the XUV300. Kia Motors comes close with a cumulative sales figure of 7,275 units in June. The company sold 7,114 units of the Seltos SUV and 161 units of the Carnival luxury MPV last month in India.

Renault has reported 4,634 cumulative unit sales in India last month. The entry-level Kwid has been a popular seller for the company with 2,441 unit sales in June. The Triber has been the second bestseller for the company with 2,064 unit sales. Toyota has reported cumulative sales of 3,866 units in June. This includes 2,085 units of the Innova Crysta, 914 Glanza units and 713 Fortuner units. Interestingly, the company has sold 49 units of the Vellfire flagship MPV.

Ford has reported cumulative sales of 2,639 units in June. The EcoSport has been a popular seller for the company with 1,212 unit sales in India last month. MG has cumulative sales figure of 2,012 units in India, with the Hector (1,867 units) being a key contributor to the overall sales.

German car manufacturer, Volkswagen has sold 1,510 cumulative sales unit in the country. The Polo hatchback is a key contributor to overall sales with 1,228 unit sales. Honda has sold only 1,398 cumulative units in India last month. Of these, 658 units are from the WR-V and 585 units are from the City sedan.

Car manufacturers like Skoda, FCA and Nissan sold witnessed cumulative sales figure of 790 units, 256 units and 576 units, respectively. Overall, the car sales in India is expected to gradually improve in the months to come with relaxation in government norms in India.