New Honda Civic Type R spotted testing for the first time

May 25, 2020, 11:56 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
New Honda Civic Type R spotted testing for the first time

The next-generation Honda Civic Type R was spotted testing for the first time recently. The current Civic Type R has been on sale since 2015, and it is about time for Honda to launch the eleventh generation model.

Honda Civic Exterior

Now, Honda is known for revealing the sedan first, followed by the coupe version. But, the spotting of a hotter Type R hatchback is a bit of a surprise. What makes us believe this to be the Type R? Well, the massive wing on the hatch is an easy giveaway.

Honda Civic Exterior

The heavily camouflaged prototype seems to be wider and lower than the outgoing model, but we are yet to ascertain it. It is also difficult to decipher the changes it will receive, but the heavy cladding and copious use of duct tape indicate extensive exterior updates.

Honda Civic Exterior

Honda is yet to reveal what will power the next-generation Civic Type R, but the Japanese carmaker, in the past, has indicated that the hot hatch could go electric. Now, an electric Civic Type R may not appeal to the purists, but that's where the future lies. Perhaps, Honda may find a middle ground by going the hybrid way. Whatever it may be, we are excited for sure.  

  • Honda
  • Civic
  • Honda Civic
  • honda civic type r
  • Civic Type R
