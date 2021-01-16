All About Cars - Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport vs Hyundai Creta, Altroz i Turbo Launch

We have reached a small but significant milestone for the All About Cars series on CarWale YouTube channel – this is the 20th episode! Abhishek Nigam hosts this week’s show answering your car-buying queries and speculating on new launches.

Hyundai and Kia DCT heating issues seem to be worrying a lot of our readers/viewers as a new set of questions were asked about it this week. The mid sized SUV segment is becoming even more popular, we answered questions regarding the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and MG Hector . The 2021 MG Hector and MG Hector Plus update, upcoming Jeep Compass facelift and upcoming Tata Safari are really bringing back the focus on the segment.

The compact SUV market, as usual, continues to excite Indian customers; the Renault Kiger will be joining the fray of popular compact SUV like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport soon. The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz with a new turbocharged petrol engine and AMT gearbox is also a highly anticipated launch. An interesting query about why Honda does not offer an automatic transmission for the decently popular WR-V crossover had us scratching our heads too.

Talking of excitement for upcoming launches, there another Tata car which had our users asking questions – the upcoming Altroz i-Turbo. We will be driving the car soon and have answers to all your queries about the car soon, don’t forget to leave your questions in the comments section on YouTube or message/comment on our social media channels – including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.