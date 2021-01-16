Jeep Compass facelift launch and price to be announced on 27 January

- To be available with both petrol and diesel engine options

- Bookings have commenced from 7 January

Jeep unveiled the Compass facelift last week and the bookings for the mid-size SUV have also commenced across showrooms in the country. Now, Jeep has announced that the prices for the new Compass will be revealed on 27 January. Also, the facelift will be available for test-drive by the last week of January.

The 2021 Compass has received subtle exterior changes along with a completely revamped cabin. On the outside, the new model gets the signature seven-slat front grille flanked by LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a reworked bumper, and redesigned five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. To know more about the Compass facelift, click here.

The updated cabin of the Compass looks more premium and upmarket than the older model. The new chunky three-spoke steering wheel with an all-digital driver’s display looks modern. The new free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system is now positioned above the aircon vents and gets the latest Uconnect5 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity. Other highlights of the interior include a wireless charging pad, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera setup, and front ventilated seats.

The mechanicals have been carried over from the previous model which is the BS6 compliant 1.4-litre turbo petrol producing 160bhp and 250Nm torque, and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine churning out 171bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. While the petrol motor is mated to a six-speed manual and a DCT gearbox, the oil burner gets only a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

We expect Jeep to price the 2021 Compass approximately Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh over the outgoing model, depending upon the variant. When launched, it will compete against the likes of the MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Tata Harrier.